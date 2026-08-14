Academy striker Luke Hawe signs pro terms

Academy striker Luke Hawe has signed his first professional contract, sealing a three-year deal to extend his time at the club.

The Northern Ireland youth international arrived at Southampton in May of 2025, agreeing pre-contract terms as a 15-year-old after making his senior debut in his home country as Ballymena United's youngest-ever player.

Hawe scored nine times in his first season on the south coast, as he missed just four games across his debut Under-18s Premier League campaign.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "Luke showed signs of his true potential in spells with the Under-18s last season as he made the transition from Northern Ireland, and he's really built on that over pre-season so far both with the Under-18s and 21s.

When at his best, he's a handful for defenders and really sharp in and around the box, which is what we want to continue to develop in him over the next three seasons to help him fulfil his undoubted potential.