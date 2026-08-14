Calum Anderson signs professional contract

Academy defender Calum Anderson has signed his first professional contract, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The Northern Ireland youth international arrived at Southampton in the summer of 2025, having already made his senior debut for his childhood club Linfield.

Still only 17, Anderson excelled in Andrew Surman's Under-18s side and made his Under-21s debut in his first season as a Saint, as well as stepping up to the Northern Ireland Under-19s team at international level

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "Calum sets the standards for himself and those around him in everything he does on and off the pitch. He is the ultimate professional, who behaves like he's already played over 100 professional games, and won't let an opportunity go by without giving it everything.

"These qualities have seen him enjoy some success with the Under-18s and 21s, and signing his first professional contract now gives him time to continue to build on that over the next three years."