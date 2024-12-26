Defender Kyle Walker-Peters reflected on a "disappointing result" despite an improved display as Southampton were narrowly beaten by West Ham on Boxing Day.

With new manager Ivan Jurić taking charge for the first time, Saints grew into the contest and showed promise against the Hammers.

However, after West Ham had a red card overturned early in the second half following a VAR check, Jarrod Bowen's close-range strike proved to be the difference.

"We'd been really confident throughout the game and just really disappointed to concede from a set-piece and not take any of our chances," Walker-Peters reflected.

Keen to focus on the positives, Saints' full-back added, "the gaffer just said to us that we had 18 attempts on goal. We've been really good throughout the game as well, and I think you can see a lot of positives.

"We just have to keep learning from him and keep building on this performance.

"I think with the amount of time we've had with the gaffer, the performance shows how well we've taken on board his ideas, his tactics, his system, and I think we're going to get better from here."