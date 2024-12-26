Ivan Jurić was encouraged by the performance of his Southampton side in his first game in charge, despite falling to a 1-0 defeat against West Ham at St Mary’s.

Saints caused plenty of problems for the Hammers, particularly from first-half crosses, with Paul Onuachu going close with a trio of headers, but could not find a way through.

Jarrod Bowen struck the only goal of the game for the visitors just before the hour mark, but Jurić, who watched from the stands at Fulham four days ago, is taking heart from the two games he’s seen so far.

“I think we did a really good performance,” he reflected. “The first half we created lots of chances – even second half, we conceded the goal, but we played well, pressed high.

“I think the guys did lots of good things today. They’ve worked hard in these few days, and I think they’re getting better, they are improving.

“From watching the Fulham game and today, I think our team can compete. There are lots of things to improve, lots of details we can do better, but in these two games I have seen that my team can compete; we are not too far off other teams.

“We saw today a different Southampton, with ideas, with high pressure, with rhythm. We created chances, shots on goals, I liked lots of things. I think the players have to believe it and keep going like this.”