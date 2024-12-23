Share the Joy raises £13,000

Saints Foundation’s Share the Joy Christmas campaign has raised over £13,000 to help transform the lives of people in Southampton.

The annual campaign saw the regular prize draw, as well as additional support from Christmas Jumper Days with Southampton Football Club staff, Corporate Patron donations, and other fundraising activities between December 4th and December 18th.

This year, the theme was last Christmas, and we celebrated the huge transformation our participants can achieve over 12 months. Falls Recovery participant Allan, and Premier League Inspires’ Ethan, showcased their journeys with Saints Foundation since last Christmas.

Allan saw a physical transformation that has allowed him to step into the festive period with a new lease on life, while Ethan’s aspirations have been taken to the next level with our work experience scheme.

Watch Allan’s full story here.

Katy Leonard, Ethan’s teacher at the Cedar School, said: "To have people realise that special school children deserve the opportunity for work experience, and to be able to think about their future as much as anyone else."

Watch Ethan’s full story here. Ambassadors Franny Benali and Sam McQueen then hosted a Christmas lunch for Ethan, Allan, their family, and friends to celebrate their achievements, which you can watch here.

The final £13,003.40 raised through all the festive activities over that period, Saints Foundation sponsor P&O Cruises and Premium Patrons Selwood also gifted our participants who need it most.

P&O Cruises and Cunard donated over 100 presents which were distributed across our 15 projects over the last week, helping to bring some joy to those who may otherwise have found the festive period difficult.

Selwood helped to relieve some stress this Christmas with the donations of food vouchers, as one of our participants said: “I just want to say a great thank you for your kindness and support towards my family, this has indeed lifted some weight from me and its very much appreciated.”

Thank you to everyone at Southampton Football Club, P&O Cruises, Selwood, and everyone who contributed to Share the Joy. Happy Holidays and best wishes heading into the New Year from everyone at Saints Foundation!