Interim Southampton manager Simon Rusk issued the latest team news update for Sunday's trip to Fulham in the Premier League.

With the third game of a busy seven days both on and off the pitch approaching, Saints will be boosted by the availability of Kyle Walker-Peters for the trip to Craven Cottage.

"Kyle trained today, he had a bit of tightness before the game against Liverpool and we opted to err on the side of caution on that one," Rusk clarified.

"It's good to see him back out there and I'm hopeful he's in contention for Sunday.

"We gave the players a day off after the Liverpool game so we've reconvened as a group today, I'm still waiting for the fall out of the training session today to see exactly where we're at with that.

"We're hopeful that we'll have one or two available that we didn't have the other day."

Rusk also issued a further update on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to return from his injury soon.

"Aaron Ramsdale's been back involved, he's definitely not far away but whether he's involved and available [for Fulham] is probably still a conversation."