A Night at the Darts: Last few platinum tickets remaining!

A night at the darts is nearly sold out, with all the general admission and VIP tickets being sold in less than 48 hours.

But don’t worry, there’s still a chance to experience this exclusive event with a limited number of platinum tickets left. 

Platinum ticket holders will enjoy exclusive perks, including behind-the-scenes access to the players’ practice room, participation in the 9-dart challenge for a chance to play on the main stage, a professional photo with a player of their choice, and reserved VIP seating. Secure yours now for the ultimate darts experience before it is too late. 

Get Your Platinum Tickets 

For those who missed out this time, we are already planning more exciting events in the future. If you are interested in attending similar darts events at St Mary’s Stadium, make sure to register your interest below. Be the first to hear about upcoming announcements and get priority access to ticket releases. 

Register Your Interest  

