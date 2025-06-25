Walker-Peters and Lumley to depart

We can confirm the list of released players from our Men’s First Team squad.

Kyle Walker-Peters will depart at the expiry of his contract after 202 Southampton appearances and six goals, having arrived from Tottenham, initially on loan, in January 2020.

The 28-year-old full-back excelled in a variety of positions at St Mary’s and saw his fine form rewarded with his England senior debut, featuring in back-to-back internationals in March 2022.

His performances in Saints’ promotion-winning campaign, in which he made 46 appearances, saw him named in the PFA Championship Team of the Season in 2023/24.

We thank Kyle for his outstanding commitment throughout his five-and-a-half-year stay, and wish him the very best for the future.

We also thank Joe Lumley, 30, who will leave the club after eight appearances across the last two seasons.

A popular figure at Staplewood, the goalkeeper started all four of Saints’ FA Cup ties in 2023/24, including the fifth-round trip to Anfield, and made his Premier League debut at Brighton last November at the age of 29.

As already confirmed today, Adam Lallana has announced his retirement from playing.

Outside of the current first-team squad, the club has also confirmed the following players on professional contracts will leave this summer:

Derrick Abu

Josh Lett

Josh McNamara

Lewis Payne

We would like to express our thanks to each of those players and wish them well in the future.