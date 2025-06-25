Lallana announces retirement

Adam Lallana has today announced the end of his incredible playing career.

The midfielder confirmed his retirement after a glittering 19 years, in which he represented Saints, Liverpool, Brighton and England, earning both Champions League and Premier League winners medals along the way.

It was at St Mary’s where he both started and finished his career, playing 283 games and scoring 60 goals for the club across his two spells as a player.

Lallana came to Saints as a 12-year-old and swiftly moved through the Academy ranks, making his debut for the first-team at the age of 18, in 2006.

He went on to become captain following the club’s return to the Premier League in 2012, and he played a key role in the team re-establishing itself in the top-flight, with Lallana earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year for his outstanding performances in the 2013/14 season.

That summer, he was named in the England squad for the World Cup in Brazil, before he joined Liverpool ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

Lallana went on to make 178 appearances and score 22 goals in six years at Anfield, earning a Champions League winners medal in 2019 and then becoming a Premier League champion a year later in his final season with the club.

He would then join Brighton, playing 104 times from 2020 to 2024, when he signed a one-year deal to return to Saints, with Lallana ending the most recent campaign working as part of the coaching staff under Interim Manager Simon Rusk.

We would like to congratulate Adam on a wonderful career and express our sincere thanks for his magnificent contribution to the club as a player.

