Men's Team

Voting open for Fans' Player of the Season

Voting is now open for the 2024/25 Southampton Men’s First Team Fans’ Player of the Season award.

All first-team players who have made a minimum of 15 appearances in all competitions this season are eligible for the vote, which is once again being hosted on the official Saints app.

Voting will close at 11.59pm BST on Sunday 18th May following our penultimate game of the campaign against Everton at Goodison Park.

