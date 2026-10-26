Visit the Saints & LEVEL1 pop-up at Westquay

Southampton FC has arrived at Westquay, giving supporters and shoppers the chance to discover everything happening at the club in one convenient location.

Open now until Tuesday 27th October, the Southampton FC and LEVEL1 pop-up brings together a range of club experiences, products and activities from across St Mary's.

Supporters can shop the latest arrivals from retail, including official kits, training wear and new season collections, with shirt printing available for fans looking to personalise their purchases.

Thinking about your next visit to St Mary's? The team will be on hand to discuss ticketing options, upcoming fixtures and provide information on how supporters can claim complimentary Southampton FC Women tickets.

Visitors can also find out more about LEVEL1, Southampton's ultimate activity arena. From football and racing simulators to mini golf, AR darts and climbing walls, the pop-up offers a taste of the experiences available at St Mary's all year round.

Away from football, supporters can enquire about hosting your upcoming event at the stadium.

Parents and young players can also speak to the Football Development team to learn more about Soccer Schools, coaching programmes and opportunities to get involved in football with Southampton FC.

You'll find us at Westquay until Tuesday 27th October.