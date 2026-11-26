Published:
Southampton FC x Admiral: The Heritage Collection
Southampton FC and Admiral come together to celebrate iconic Saints style with the launch of the new Heritage Collection.
Developed in partnership with Admiral, the new Heritage Collection pays tribute to iconic Saints styles with a range inspired by classic club designs. Featuring a retro shirt, track jacket, ¼ zip jacket, hoodie and T-shirt, the collection blends vintage football culture with modern everyday wear.
Available in store and online now.
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