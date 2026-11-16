Official History of Southampton FC book signing

Saints’ supporters are invited to join author, Duncan Holley and club legend, Francis Benali. at a special book signing event at St Mary's Stadium on Thursday 19th November from 4:30pm - 6pm to celebrate the launch of the Official History of Southampton FC 1885-2026 book.

Written by renowned official club historian Holley, with contributions from Keith Fray and Gary Chalk, the 532-page publication charts more than 140 years of Southampton Football Club history, from its earliest days through to the present day.

For the first time ever, the book also includes ‘Legacy Numbers’, recognising every player to have represented Southampton Football Club's Men's First Team with a unique number based on the order of their competitive debut.

The publication will be on sale on Thursday from the Store at St Mary’s, priced at £45.