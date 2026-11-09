As we enter the second international break of the season, six Saints have been called up to represent their countries.

Following a goal on his senior debut last time out, Kuryu Matsuki will once again link up with Japan as they take part in the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge in Singapore, where they'll face Brazil and Paraguay at The Kallang national stadium.

This November break represents a huge opportunity for Republic of Ireland's Under-21s, featuring Saints' Romeu Akachukwu, who are looking to make history by reaching the European Championships for the first time.

They face Finland's youngsters over two legs, first travelling away on 13th November before hosting the second leg on 17th at Turners Cross in Cork.

Looking over at the Republic of Ireland senior set-up there are two more call-ups for Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz, as they look to keep up the pressure on group G leaders Austria in the Nations League.

Daniel Peretz is also in Nations League action with Israel, facing Kosovo and Austria, whilst Divin Mubama completes the Saints international contingent with England's Under-21s, who host Portugal and France in friendlies.

Friday 13th November

Romeo Akachukwu – Finland U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 (EURO U21 qualifier final - first leg) 4.15pm GMT

Divin Mubama - England U21 vs Portugal U21 (Friendly) 7.30pm GMT

Saturday 14th November

Kuryu Matsuki - Japan vs Brazil (Mizuho Blue Challenge) 10.15am GMT

Daniel Peretz - Kosovo vs Israel (Nations League) 4pm GMT

Finn Azaz, Ryan Manning - Austria vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 7.45pm GMT

Monday 16th November

Divin Mubama - England U21 vs France U21 (Friendly) 7.30pm GMT

Tuesday 17th November

Kuryu Matsuki - Japan vs Paraguay (Mizuho Blue Challenge) 1.30pm GMT

Romeo Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U21 vs Finland U21 (EURO U21 qualifier final - first leg) 5.45pm GMT

Daniel Peretz - Israel vs Austria (Nations League) 7.45pm GMT

Finn Azaz, Ryan Manning - Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo(Nations League) 7.45pm GMT