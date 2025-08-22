Update the Saints App for a refreshed look!

Your home of exclusive discounts and content, update or download the refreshed Saints App today.

The Saints App has been given a new look for the new season. Log in with your MySaints account details to take advantage of the full features across the app.

Season Ticket holder discounts

Season Ticket holders are encouraged to download and use the Saints App as their exclusive discounts will be accessed via the app in their profile section.

Your matchday discounts, 20% off food and drink up to two hours before kick-off and 10% off up to one hour before kick-off, can be shown via the app to redeem

Don't forget to show the app to get 10% off when shopping in the Saints Store (not applicable on replica kits)

Available all day, every day, make sure you make use of 10% off your orders in The Dell

Coming soon: Digital tickets

We're making things simpler for supporters by bringing digital tickets into one app, the newly refreshed Saints App.

This will be the same easy process you're now used to when attending St Mary's on a matchday or for any club events, just using the Saints App instead of the separate Saints Tickets app.

For now, you will continue to receive and access your tickets via the Saints Tickets app.

We'll share more details soon on when this change is happening and what you'll need to do to be ready to have all the same functionality available alongside the latest Saints news, videos and more.

Upgrades and improvements

Alongside native Saints Play functionality, meaning supporters can now watch and listen directly in the app, there have been a number of additional upgrades and improvements made.

Information on Saints Store merchandise, match tickets, matchday hospitality and our football programmes for term-time and school holiday bookings are all included within the app, making it easier for you to buy and book directly from the app.

Predict the Score is back for the new season with improved engagement options and supporters now have upgraded commenting features at their fingertips.