Saints are back at St Mary's this weekend, looking to maintain their unbeaten start to their Championship campaign when Stoke visit. Get clued up ahead of kick-off with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Stoke

Sky Bet Championship

St Mary’s Stadium

Saturday 23rd August, 3pm BST

Back at home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/qUEqoIVWIh — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 19, 2025

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Josh Smith

Assistants: Akil Howson, Mark Russell

Fourth official: Craig Hicks

TICKETS

A limited number of tickets remain available for the second home league match of the season, so you can still be in that number.

Buy tickets

Saints supporters who don't live in the UK can watch the match on Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

Buy a Seasonal Video Pass

Live audio of every home, away and cup match is available for £50, with a recurring Monthly Audio Pass available for just £5.

Seasonal Audio Pass

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Potters head to the south coast as the early pace setters, sitting top of the table after winning their opening two matches.

A 3-1 opening day win at home to Derby was backed up with a resounding 3-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, with a penalty shoot-out win over Walsall in the Carabao Cup sandwiched in between.

Saints will provide a stern test for Stoke, however, with Will Still's side themselves unbeaten after the dramatic win over Wrexham and hard-fought draw at Ipswich last time out.

Three points for the hosts would round off a positive week that has also seen Mads Roerslev arrive from Brentford, whilst a win for Mark Robins's side would suggest a genuine promotion push could be on the cards.

TEAM NEWS

Saints are boosted by the return of strikers Damion Downs and Ross Stewart, who have both recovered from illness to be in contention this weekend.

Ryan Fraser is also fit to feature after coming off at Ipswich last weekend, leaving James Bree and Will Smallbone as the only absentees with the duo set to return to training next weekend.

For the visitors, former Saint Sam Gallagher will miss the return to familiar territory, with Lamine Cissé also sidelined.

THE MANAGERS

Will Still: "There has been a lot more emotional and psychological stuff that we have needed to deal with and we still are, but we are showing that there is a backbone to what we do and we want to be a solid team that has a right go.

"Yesterday [Wednesday] was a big session in terms of volume and intensity and maybe it was something these players weren't used to in terms of their load, so we're getting them up there.

"It will be another good test for us, we have watched them and we know what to expect."

Mark Robins: To follow.

ONES TO WATCH

Jay Robinson: Fresh from scoring his first senior goal at Ipswich last Sunday, the 18-year-old will be returning to St Mary's full of confidence.

Trusted by Will Still and starting both league games so far this season, Robinson will likely once again be tasked with being an important attacking outlet against Stoke.

Divin Mubama: The on-loan Manchester City striker has two goals from two starts in the Championship this season, raising excitement levels around the bet365 Stadium.

The England Under-20 international has already scored against Saints at youth level for both West Ham and Manchester City and will now look to do the same again on the senior stage.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 82

Saints wins: 36

Draws: 15

Stoke wins: 31

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Oct 2024: Saints 3-2 Stoke League Cup fourth round (Harwood-Bellis, A Armstrong, Bree)

Apr 2024: Saints 0-1 Stoke Championship

Oct 2023: Stoke 0-1 Saints Championship (S Armstrong)

Mar 2018: Saints 0-0 Stoke Premier League

Sep 2017: Stoke 2-1 Saints Premier League (Yoshida)

THE PROGRAMME

The matchday programme is available to order online, as well as from the various sellers around St Mary’s on matchday.

Summer signing Joshua Quarshie is the first to tackle our new A-Z of Football feature, while you can also read Will Still’s programme notes, the latest from our Academy and Women’s teams, and everything you need to know about our visitors.

This season we’re handing over cover design duties to local artists and Saints fans in collaboration with TURF, our creative studio. Shout out to Ozzy Crawley for this colourful Southampton Pride-inspired illustration!

Online programme store

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not able to make it to St Mary's? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Facebook

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint