Under-21s to host Charlton in PL Cup quarter-finals

Southampton’s Under-21s will host Charlton in the Premier League Cup quarter-finals.

After progressing to the knockout stages as runners up in Group C, Saints advanced through the round of 16 with an impressive 4-1 win against Sheffield United.

Their reward is a home game against Charlton in Saints' second quarter-final clash in the last three years.

The tie will take place at Staplewood Campus on Saturday 29th March, with a 2pm kick-off.