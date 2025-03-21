Published:
Under-21s

Under-21s to host Charlton in PL Cup quarter-finals

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/U21s/Matchdays/20250131 Southampton vs Swansea/D4S_8385_l7xzat

Southampton’s Under-21s will host Charlton in the Premier League Cup quarter-finals.

After progressing to the knockout stages as runners up in Group C, Saints advanced through the round of 16 with an impressive 4-1 win against Sheffield United.

Their reward is a home game against Charlton in Saints' second quarter-final clash in the last three years.

The tie will take place at Staplewood Campus on Saturday 29th March, with a 2pm kick-off.

Related

2024-25/U21s/Matchdays/20250312 Sheffield United vs Southampton/SB011980_xed0pb

U21 Report: Middlesbrough 1-0 Saints

Under-21s
2024-25/U21s/Internationals/Q28A0352_qSTnFmkd_20241115015844_pw0gw0

Saints' March 2025 Academy international guide

Under-21s