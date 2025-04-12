Lesley Ugochukwu labelled Saints’ 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa as “difficult”, with all three goals coming in the last 20 minutes.

A resolute performance saw the score level at the halfway stage, with Aaron Ramsdale maintaining parity by saving Marco Asensio’s penalty on 69 minutes.

However, substitute Ollie Watkins finally broke the hosts’ defences four minutes later before Donyell Malen added a second shortly after.

Ramsdale’s second penalty save of the day, again from Asensio, was cruelly turned in on the rebound by John McGinn in stoppage time to compound a difficult day.

“It’s very disappointing,” Ugochukwu began. “I thought we were very strong in the first half. We were all together and when we conceded the goal, I think that's where we went down. It's difficult. It has been a difficult season for us. I think it's painful when you fight like this in the first half and then you end up with three zero.

“I think the mentality that we had in the first half of the game, I think we just need to stick to that and then go to the next six games with the same mentality and then we'll see what's going to happen.”

The Chelsea loanee was, however, full of praise for the home faithful in what was the first game since relegation was mathematically confirmed.

“I think the fans are just incredible. That's the first time I've seen that in a club where they've been relegated. They've been with us in a tough moment.

“So, I just want to say thanks to them because it's not easy as a fan. As a Southampton fan, they've been with us. I think the way we can thank them is not to finish as the worst team in Premier League [history] and just fight every game.”