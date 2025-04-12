Southampton turned in a battling performance in their first game since relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them falling 3-0 to a late, ruthless rally from Aston Villa.

Saints, under the guidance of Interim Manager Simon Rusk, who took charge following the departure of Ivan Jurić earlier in the week, showed plenty of grit and determination and, for a long time, looked to be on course to earn themselves a hard-fought point.

But late strikes from Villa substitutes Ollie Watkins, Donyell Malen and John McGinn earned the Champions League-chasing visitors the win.

Rusk, taking charge for the second time this season, following a 0-0 draw at Fulham earlier in the season, made two changes from the side that was beaten at Tottenham last Sunday – a result that confirmed Saints’ demotion to the Championship.

Into the team came captain Jack Stephens and striker Paul Onuachu, while Joe Aribo and Tyler Dibling reverted to the bench. There was also a place among the subs for young forward Jay Robinson, with the 18-year-old rewarded for a fine season with the Under-21s by earning his first place in the senior squad.

Teenager Jay Robinson was in the senior matchday squad for the first time (Photo: Matt Watson)

The game was a special one for Jan Bednarek too, with the defender marking his 250th appearance for the club on what was also his 29th birthday.

And he made a big contribution inside the first minute, with a tremendous sliding block to deny Marcus Rashford, after the Villa forward burst through and into the Saints box.

Outside of that moment, the hosts, who were backed by a loud, positive home support from the off, began in composed fashion. And they carved out a good opportunity to take the lead on 15 minutes when a magnificent ball from Kyle Walker-Peters put Cameron Archer racing into the right side of the area, but, perhaps torn between shooting and squaring for the supporting Onuachu, he sent an effort across goal that was turned away by Villa keeper Emiliano Martínez.

Cameron Archer had the first big chance of the game for Saints (Photo: Matt Watson)

Back at the other end, Villa threatened through Youri Tielemans, but Aaron Ramsdale was able to keep him out at the near post after he had latched onto Ezri Konsa’s knockdown from a Marco Asensio cross.

There was certainly plenty of territorial pressure from the visitors as the half wore on, but Saints were defending resolutely and limiting the quality of their opportunities, which no doubt would have pleased Rusk and Adam Lallana, who is assisting him, on the sidelines.

Other than a yellow card shown to Mateus Fernandes for a foul on Ian Maatsen, there was little else of great concern for the coaching staff before referee Thomas Bramall called for the break, during which Rusk made one change, as Dibling was introduced in place of Onuachu.

Simon Rusk issues instructions from the touchline (Photo: Matt Watson)

The first chance of the second half came from Villa, as Amadou Onana sent in a blistering strike from long range that was arrowing towards the far corner, but Ramsdale sprung to his right to push it away.

It was those efforts from distance that the away side were largely being limited to, as Saints continued to do a good job coping with the pressure.

But the stress Villa were applying to the defence was undoubtedly becoming more sustained, and there was a worrying moment in the 53rd minute as Rashford was able to work his way along the byline and into the near post before flashing a low ball across the six-yard box that fortunately avoided everyone.

Rusk responded with a further two changes, as Ross Stewart and Will Smallbone entered the action, replacing Archer and Kamaldeen, with Villa also making a couple of substitutions themselves soon after, as both Watkins and Malen came on.

Watkins was quickly involved in a big moment, winning a penalty for his side as he went to ground under a sliding tackle from Bednarek, having been slipped in by Morgan Rogers, who had won the ball inside the Saints half.

But it didn’t matter, as Ramsdale dived to his left to brilliantly repel the subsequent spot kick from Asensio.

Aaron Ramsdale saves from Marco Asensio's penalty (Photo: Matt Watson)

Still the pressure came from Villa, though, and it finally told on 73 minutes.

It was a goal of great quality too, with Tielemans whipping a sensational pass from a deep position over the Saints back line and into the path of Watkins, who stretched out his right leg and managed to somehow flick the ball over the on-rushing Ramsdale and in off the underside of the bar.

With Saints’ resistance finally broken, Villa set about trying to finish the game off, and they effectively did so in the 79th minute, when Watkins’ fellow substitute Malen was played into space on the right side of the area and lashed a low shot into the far corner.

And they scored another in added time, when Stephens was judged to have fouled McGinn in the area, with Ramsdale again saving from Asensio's spot kick, only for McGinn to reach the rebound first and slot it into the net.

It was a disappointing conclusion to the game for Saints, but there was at least one positive moment in the latter stages, as Robinson was introduced in the 89th minute, earning his senior debut and becoming the club's 11th youngest player in the Premier League.

Southampton: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens (captain), Manning (Sugawara 82), Ugochukwu, Fernandes (Robinson 89), Kamaldeen (Smallbone 61), Onuachu (Dibling 46), Archer (Stewart 61).

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Bree, Wood, Aribo.

Booked: Fernandes, Bednarek.

Aston Villa: Martínez (captain), Cash (García 85), Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Tielemans, Onana (Kamara 89), Ramsey (Malen 66), Rogers (McGinn 85), Asensio, Rashford (Watkins 66).

Unused substitutes: Olsen, Disasi, Torres, Digne.

Goals: Watkins (73'), Malen (79'), McGinn (90'+4)

Booked: McGinn.

Referee: Tom Bramall.

Attendance: 30,673.