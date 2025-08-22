Southampton Under-21s made it two wins from two to start the Premier League 2 season with a 3-2 triumph over Sunderland on Friday evening.

All five goals came in the second half, with Saints going 2-1 up through Jayden Moore and Nick Oyekunle after Ian Poveda’s opener.

Romeo Akachukwu netted a crucial third for the hosts at Staplewood and this proved enough for the victory despite Sunderland man Poveda scoring again late on.

The opening 10 minutes of the contest proved to be tight as both teams looked for control of the play.

A first meaningful attack for Saints saw Oyekunle play a dangerous ball across the Sunderland area, but the visitors were able to clear with the hosts unable to connect.

Sunderland responded with an opportunity as a deep cross from the right found the head of Felix Scott, but the forward could only head over.

The first shot on target of the evening came courtesy of Akachukwu, who found space just outside the Sunderland area but could only place his effort straight at goalkeeper Isaac Allan.

Further chances were created by both sides but it was Saints having the best of the attacking play.

Baylee Dipepa fired over as Tonda Eckert’s side worked a clever set-piece and then Akachukwu forced the first big save of the game when he strode through on goal and saw his shot well parried by Sunderland’s Allan.

The home side did have to see off some pressure from their opponents towards the end of the first half though and this saw Dylan Moody make a good save to deny Poveda’s strong drive across goal.

There was still time for Saints to go closest to breaking the deadlock when Akachukwu saw a shot strike the post before the resulting follow-up from Oyekunle was saved well once again.

Saints made an energetic start to the second period too but would fall behind in the 56th minute when Poveda pushed towards the edge of the Saints area and found the far corner with a low drive across goal.

The response from Saints was a good one though and, after seeing Sufianu Dibaga go close, two goals in two minutes turned the game on its head.

Moore levelled the game on 65 minutes when he headed home to finish from Max Fry’s header across goal, and then Oyekunle made it 2-1 with a close-range finish from the next attack.

Sunderland pushed for a quick response but Saints soon took control once again and added a third with eight minutes remaining.

Substitute Barnaby Williams did well to dink a cross to the back post and Akachukwu met the ball to add the finishing touch and nod inside the near post.

A nervy ending was set up when Poveda netted his second of the game late on but Saints held on to secure a second straight win to start the Premier League 2 campaign.

Saints are next in action in Premier League 2 on Friday 29th August when they travel away to face Ipswich Town, with kick-off at the JobServe Community Stadium set for 7pm.

Saints: Moody, Fry (Williams 72), Moore, Dobson-Ventura, Sesay (Kakay 81), Dipepa, Akachukwu, Oyekunle (Okonola 72), Tabares, Dibaga, Bragg (c).

Subs not used: Whittaker, Ballard.

Goals: Moore (65’), Oyekunle (67’), Akachukwu (82').

Booked: Moore.

Sunderland: Allen, Jones, Kindon, Holcroft, Lightfoot (Trialist 71), Middlemas (c), Jones (Burke 71), Whittaker, Scott (Moore 62), Poveda, Ogunsiyi.

Subs not used: Metcalf.

Goals: Poveda (56’, 85’).

Booked: Jones.