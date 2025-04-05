Southampton Under-21s put in an impressive display to beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 in Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

Calum McFarlane’s side controlled the game from start to finish and held a half-time lead after Joachim Kayi Sanda’s header from a corner.

It took until late on for further goals but a comfortable win was confirmed through a Prince Ehibhatiomhan penalty and a late strike from Moses Sesay, meaning Saints move back into the top six of the table.

The first chance of the evening went the way of visitors Blackburn as Patrik Farkas looked to place into the far corner from outside the box, but Oscar Abbotson got across his goal well to tip behind.

Saints’ first attempt on target came from Ehibhatiomhan, who took advantage of a slip at the back from Blackburn and looked to force home a shot at the near post but goalkeeper Adam Khan was able to beat the ball away.

The hosts then went closer to breaking the deadlock when Juan Larios nodded down to Victor Udoh, whose shot was parried onto the post, but the resulting corner did produce the first goal of the game.

Cameron Bragg’s delivery was played into a packed six-yard box and Kayi Sanda rose highest to nod home the opener – the ball bouncing in and finding the roof of the net.

It was almost 2-0 midway through the first half when a clipped cross from Derrick Abu found the head of Udoh, but visiting keeper Khan did well to tip over with the ball destined to drop over him.

The control from Saints continued throughout the first period and they went within inches of doubling their advantage 10 minutes before half time when Ehibhatiomhan saw his powerful drive flash narrowly wide, but they had to settle for a one goal lead at the break.

McFarlane’s side made a strong start to the second half and found an opening within second of the restart as VUdoh was played into a shooting position but again found Khan in his way.

They then hit the post for a second time when substitute Sesay, introduced just after the hour mark, pushed towards the Blackburn penalty area and saw his low shot hit the upright and somehow not go in as it rolled close to the goalline.

Patience paid off for Saints though and they duly made it 2-0 on 77 minutes.

Sesay was tripped in the area and this gave Ehibhatiomhan the chance to convert from the penalty spot, and he duly did so by sending Khan the wrong way with his spot kick.

The pressure continued late on and Saints truly rubber stamped their win late on when a neat move saw Will Merry square to Sesay and the midfielder placed home Saints’ third goal of the contest.

Romeo Akachukwu proved unfortunate in stoppage time when he became the third Saints player to hit the woodwork as his placed effort across goal cannoned back off the far post.

Saints are back in action on Friday 11th April when they travel away to take on Derby County in Premier League 2, with kick-off at The Proctor Cars Stadium set for 7pm BST.

Saints: Abbotson, Abu (Davis 83'), Payne, Moore, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c) (Williams 83'), Malak (Merry 61'), Akachukwu, Ehibhatiomhan, Udoh (Sesay 61'), Larios.

Subs not used: Shombe.

Goals: Kayi Sanda (14'), Ehibhatiomhan (pen 77'), Sesay (87').

Blackburn: Khan, Leeming (Decandia 78'), Pate, Pratt (c), Davies, Dunn (Potter 61'), Dlamini (Joseph 61'), O'Grady-Macken, Boggan, Farkas (Tyjon 46'), Doherty.

Subs not used: Thompson.

Yellow cards: Pratt.