Southampton Under-21s fell to a 4-2 defeat against high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

The visitors to Staplewood held a two-goal lead at half time after a double from Marcus Ifill, and two quickfire goals after the break extended their advantage.

However, a spirited response from Saints late in the game saw them find the net twice as Princewill Ehibhatiomhan and Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh got on the scoresheet.

It was Brighton who made a fast start to proceedings and they took the lead in just the third minute.

Saints were robbed of possession and Ifill was played into a shooting position before calmly sliding in under home goalkeeper Adli Mohamed.

Simon Rusk's side looked to respond quickly and almost did so from a corner as Will Armitage met Jay Robinson’s delivery, but the former sent his downward header into the ground and looping onto the top of the net.

Moses Sesay made his second consecutive start at U21s level. (Photos: Stuart Martin)

It was almost 2-0 to the visitors on 25 minutes when Cameron Peupion broke in behind the Saints back line, but his rising effort flew harmlessly over.

Brighton then went within inches of a second when Jamie Mullins’ shot looked destined for the far corner, but the midfielder's effort cannoned off the crossbar and away from danger.

However, the lead was eventually doubled just before half time when neat build-up play saw Peupion’s fizzed ball across goal turned in by Ifill, who netted his second of the evening from close range.

The Seagulls stretched their lead further shortly after the break when Caylan Vickers volleyed home a knock down from a corner, and their fourth goal arrived less than two minutes later when Imari Samuels’ cross was bundled in from inside the six-yard box.

Despite the scoreline firmly in the opponents’ favour, Saints stuck to their task and grabbed a goal of their own when a rebound fell to Ehibhatiomhan in the penalty area and the striker finished calmly into the corner.

Ehibhatiomhan reduced the deficit.

Robinson was the next to go close when he produced a typically powerful run into a central position and fired a fierce effort goalwards, but the ball flew safely into the arms of Brighton goalkeeper Hugo Fisher.

Pressure continued late on and Saints earned another goal when a deep cross to the back post was nodded in cleverly by O’Brien-Whitmarsh, with the ball looping over Fisher.

A further opportunity saw Robinson send a stinging strike towards the near post and produce a good save, as Brighton held on and jumped to the top of the table with the three points.

Saints are back in action on Tuesday 5th November when they travel away to face Woking in the National League Cup, with kick off at The Laithwaite Community Stadium set for 7pm.

Saints: Mohamed, Abu, Sesay (Tabares 33), Moore, Armitage, Buck, MacLeod (Merry 68), O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Dipepa (Ehibhatiomhan 55), Akachukwu, Robinson.

Subs not used: McNamara, Myers.

Goals: Ehibhatiomhan 71, O'Brien-Whitmarsh 90+1

Yellow Cards: Armitage, MacLeod.

Brighton: Fisher, Samuels, Penman (Howell 45), McConville (Ferdinand 86), Tasker (Bashir 68), Peupion, Millins, Albarus (Knight 54), Ifill (Simmonds 45), Vickers, Duffus.

Subs not used: N/A.

Goals: Ifill 3, 41, Vickers 51, 53.

Yellow Cards: Albarus, Duffus.