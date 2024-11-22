A dramatic late fightback from Southampton Under-21s saw them claim a point against West Bromwich Albion and stay undefeated in the Premier League Cup.

West Brom held a two-goal lead going into the final stages but a late strike from Moses Sesay and Baylee Dipepa's stoppage time penalty saw Saints claim a share of the spoils.

The first shot of the contest came from Saints as patient play saw the ball crossed to Jay Robinson at the back post, but he couldn’t direct his effort on the turn on target.

The hosts’ strong start to the game continued up to the 15th minute when a clear opening was worked for Brandon Charles to shoot across goal from the left side of the box, but he dragged his strike wide of the far post.

West Brom responded to almost going behind with multiple efforts of their own, with each of Mohamed Diomande, Deago Nelson and Kevin Mfuamba going close – the latter saw his shot deflect narrowly wide from just outside the area.

Some good play from Saints then saw Princewill Ehibhatiomhan test Ben Cisse, but the ball was safely held by the visiting goalkeeper.

Adli Mohamed was next to be tested at the other end when he got down well to parry Eseosa Sule’s powerful strike and react well to retain the ball with West Brom bodies looking to profit from the rebound.

The visitors went close to breaking the deadlock on two more occasions before the break; Sule rattled the post having cut in from the left, then a flying save from Mohamed tipped another strike over.

Brandon Charles shoots during a tight first half. (Photos: Matt Watson)

Into the second half, Saints went close to opening the scoring when Ehibhatiomhan met a cross with a firm header that flew wide of the near post.

The next attack from West Brom saw the deadlock finally broken though, and Sule was the scorer as he met a looping cross and diverted his header in via the far post.

Saints looked to respond quickly and several chances saw them go close to a quick equaliser.

Substitute Baylee Dipepa caused problems for the West Brom defence instantly, first going close with a whipped effort from range that flew narrowly past the far post before another shot grazed the other upright with Cisse beaten.

However, West Brom were able to double their lead when a neat move in the 74th minute saw Evan Humphries played through on goal to finish neatly.

The action wasn't over yet though, as a late response from Saints halved the deficit when Moses Sesay drilled home his first goal at Under-21s level.

Then, a late penalty – awarded when West Brom defender Diomande was sent off for an off-the-ball incident - saw the game levelled up in dramatic circumstances as Dipepa calmly converted from 12 yards.

Saints are back in action again on Friday 29th November, when they travel to face Stoke City in Premier League 2, with kick off at Clayton Wood set for 2pm

Saints: Mohamed, Abu, Fry (MacLeod 52), Moore, Armitage, Sesay, Charles, Buck, Ehibhatiomhan (Dipepa 61), O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Robinson.

Subs not used: McNamara, Tabares, Myers.

Goals: Sesay 88, Dipepa 90+4.

Yellow Cards: Sesay, Charles, Abu.

West Brom: Cisse, Nelson, Williams, Dauda, Diomande, Parker, Mfuamba (Shaw 45), Crowther, Sule (Dupont 88), Chimeziri (Humphries 70), Bostock (Walker 88).

Subs not used: Bradley.

Goals: Sule 58, Humphries 74.

Red Cards: Diomande.