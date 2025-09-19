Southampton Under-21s claimed a 2-1 win over Burnley on Friday evening to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League 2 season.

A strong first half from Saints at St Mary’s saw goals from Moses Sesay and Romeo Akachukwu give them a comfortable advantage at half time.

Burnley responded after the break and scored through Brandon Pouani, but Saints were not to be denied a third victory from four at the beginning of the campaign.

Saints started the game well and took the lead in just the eighth minute when Moses Sesay broke in behind the Burnley defence on the left and produced a calm dink over advancing goalkeeper Oisin Cooney.

Moses Sesay opened the scoring (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Barnaby Williams then almost doubled Saints' lead on the quarter-hour mark, when he produced a driving run and jink into the Burnley penalty area before shooting straight at visiting shot-stopper Cooney.

The control that Tonda Eckert’s side had in the game was seeing them well on top, and Sutura Kakay - on his first start - was next to try his luck as he turned on the edge of the box and looked to place a shot, but the ball flew over.

As the contest moved past the 30th minute, Saints continued to push and went even closer to increasing their advantage.

Neat play on the edge of the Burnley area saw Cameron Bragg with time to control and fire towards the top corner, but his powerful strike went the wrong side of the post.

The hosts were to be rewarded shortly before half time though, when Romeo Akachukwu side-footed home from the edge of the box, with his placement good enough to beat Cooney low to his left.

Burnley knew that they needed a fast start to the second period and their first attempt on target of the evening came courtesy of a low effort from Zach Johnson, although the save was simple enough for Dylan Moody to make.

Romeo Akachukwu doubled Saints' lead.

Saints had to defend their lead well in the opening stages as the visitors applied some pressure, with a couple of good blocks from the defence denying seemingly goalbound efforts.

The home side did retain their two-goal lead though and soon went close to a third when a loose ball fell to Sam Tabares, who seemed destined to fire home from close range, but a good Burnley interception denied him.

Saints soon settled into a spell of control again and could have confirmed their win when a smart set-piece involving Bragg and Tommy Dobson-Ventura set up Abdul Okonola, but the centre-back headed wide at the near post.

Moody had been largely untested throughout but had to be alert in the latter stages when he denied Kian McMahon-Brown with his feet.

After a good response in the second half, Burnley did manage to get a goal back late on through substitute Pouani, but it was Saints who came away with the three points on offer.

Saints are next in action on Tuesday 23rd September when an expected rotated side travel away to Petersfield Town in the Servio Men’s Senior Cup, with kick off at The Smartspaces Stadium set for 7.30pm.

Saints: Moody, Tabares (Whittaker 66'), Okunola (Vallance 76'), Dobson-Ventura, Fry, Williams (Gathercole 66'), Bragg (c), Kakay, Akachukwu (Sainsbury 87'), Sesay, Oyekunle (Dipepa 76').

Subs not used: N/A.

Goals: Sesay (8'), Akachukwu (39').

Booked: Tabares, Okunola, Bragg.

Burnley: Cooney, Blackie, Pimlott (Leuluai 82'), Campbell, Ashton, McEvilly (Williams 45'), Johnson (Veevers 70'), Brierley, Ryan (Pouani 70'), McMahon-Brown, Clark.

Subs not used: Chester.

Goals: Pouani (89’).

Booked: Pimlott, Brierley.