Southampton Under-21s extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions as they drew with their Italian counterparts Juventus in the Premier League International Cup.

In front of 7,767 supporters on an evening to remember for Saints' next generation, they made a winning start to the 2026/27 cup campaign under the lights at St Mary's Stadium.

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan's seventh-minute finish opened the scoring, in a contest that was one way traffic the vast majority of the evening but ended level after a stunning second-half equaliser against the run of play from Davide Marchisio.

Adam Lallana fielded a strong line-up for the showpiece fixture, boosted by first team involvement between the sticks in the form of George Long, but completed outfield by his trusted, in-form young side.

It didn't take long for Saints to find the lead, as top scorer Ehibhatiomhan skilfully found the bottom corner with a deft finish from six yards out.

The clinical striker met Sufianu Sillah Dibaga's low cut back from the left to notch his 12th goal of the season in nine games across all competitions.

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan scored again for the Under-21s. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Sillah Dibaga was showing his talent on the wing as much as Saints' talisman was, and another brilliant piece of skill - this time from the right wing - opened up space for another dangerous cross that just evaded a telling touch in the box.

Juventus were kept at arms length by Adam Lallana's side for most of the first half, but their only chance of note did force an important one-on-one save from George Long to deny Christian Yeboah.

Back down the other end, full-back Calum Anderson won the ball high and found Harry Gathercole on the edge of the box, who shifted his feet well but saw his shot comfortably saved by Sebastiano Nava in the Juve goal.

Gathercole was denied again shortly after the hour mark, as an acrobatic defensive clearance from the visitors fell to his feet in the area, but his effort returned towards goal via a deflection that took the sting off the shot for another save.

Goalscorer Ehibhatiomhan was inches away from a first half brace after Sillah Dibaga again showed good movement and delivered a low cross that the No. 9 powered against the post with his first time shot.

Saints led by one at the break and continued with their strong showing in the second half as they thought they'd added a second just ten minutes into the second half; Ehibhatiomhan found room in the box and hit a rasping strike that deflected onto the side netting, fooling half of the crowd that thought it had found the back of the net.

There was a twist to the tale at St Mary's, however, as the Italian visitors equalised in the 68th minute with a stunning strike from substitute Marchisio - son of Juventus legend Claudio - who picked up the ball in the Saints half and rifled a shot from 25-yards out into the top right-hand corner.

Juventus had their tails up after the equaliser, buoyed by a passionate celebration in front of the home supporters, and called Long into action with two key stops with the game finely poised at 1-1. A low, near post save to keep out Mateo Santa Maria was a crucial one with the shot goalbound.

Harry Gathercole in action.

Saints rode the storm and regained their composure as they searched for a late winner, and Ehibhatiomhan tried his luck with a curling effort from the edge of the box that just sailed over the crossbar.

Gathercole was next to go close, after showing fantastic feet to dribble past three defenders in the penalty area before his shot took a nick off a Juventus boot and rolled out for a corner.

Aston Daley was then kept out from the resulting set piece, as a loose ball dropped to the feet of the boyhood Saints fan but his rasping drive was tipped over impressively by Nava in goal to deny a memorable goal for the midfielder.

Broghan Sewell saw a close-range header pushed away in stoppage time as Saints continued to knock on the door until the end, but a dramatic late winner didn't quite materialise at St Mary's.

A point on the board extends the youngsters' unbeaten run, as they return to Premier League 2 action next Monday with a trip to Crystal Palace.

Saints: Long, Adjei-Afriyie, Day, Kayi Sanda (captain), Anderson (Sewell 65'), Daley, Williams (Kakay 46'), Akachukwu (Little 83'), Gathercole, Sillah Dibaga (Charles 83'), Ehibhatiomhan.

Unused subs:McNamara, Whittaker, Gbajumo.

Goals:Ehibhatiomhan (7')

Yellow cards: Anderson.

Juventus: Nava, Bamballi, Precupanu (c), De Brul, Sylla, Rocchetti, Repciuc (Del Fabro 72'), Yeboah, Okolo (Marchisio 59'), Brancato (Przytarski 59'), Santa Maria (Michelis 82').

Unused subs: , Giaretta.

Goals: Marchisio (68').

Attendance: 7,767.