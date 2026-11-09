Southampton Under-21's continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League 2 season in emphatic fashion, as they overcame Norwich City 5-2 at Staplewood Campus.

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan continued his excellent goalscoring form with a brace, while Aston Daley and Sufianu Sillah Dibaga also found the net in an impressive attacking display from Saints.

The visitors took an early lead in the 14th minute when Reuben Cooper found the back of the net to put Norwich ahead.

Saints responded well, however, and drew level just before the half-hour mark. Harry Gathercole provided the assist for Ehibhatiomhan, who converted to bring the scores level.

The hosts soon turned the game around, with Ehibhatiomhan turning provider this time as Aston Daley put Saints ahead in the 37th minute.

Saints continued to build momentum and extended their advantage just before half-time, when Sufianu Sillah Dibaga struck to make it 3-1, with Wyatt Comley providing the assist.

There was still time for another goal before the interval, as Dibaga completed his brace in the 50th minute to give Saints a commanding three-goal cushion.

Norwich looked to find a way back into the contest and reduced the deficit in the 81st minute through Finn Corke, who was set up by Jake Glossop.

But Saints had the final say in stoppage time, as Ehibhatiomhan completed his brace and restored the three-goal advantage, with Gathercole once again providing the assist to round off a convincing afternoon for the hosts.

Southampton: Moody, Adjei-Afriyie, Day, Kayi Sanda, Sewell (Anderson 86'), Little, Daley (Charles 86'), Comley (McMullan 60'), Gathercole, Sillah Dibaga (Bailey 77'), Ehibhatiomhan.



Unused subs: McNamara, Gbajumo, Linton.

Goals: Ehibhatiomhan (29', 90+3'), Daley (37'), Sillah Dibaga (45', 50').

Norwich City: Came, Glossop, Rowland, Leonard (Gwanzura 63'), Oligbo (Özcan 63'), Cooper (Chilvers 74'), Domeracki, Towler, Ameen (Baumann 74'), Myles (Chukwu 82'), Corke.

Goals: Cooper (14'), Corke (81').