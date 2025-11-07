Southampton Under-21s claimed a point from a competitive affair against Arsenal in Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

Arsenal went ahead on nine minutes when Charles Sagoe Jr fired across goal and into the far corner of the net.

However, Saints fought back after half time and deservedly took something from the game, their equaliser coming courtesy of a superb strike from Nick Oyekunle.

The first chance of the evening went the way of Saints and it was Abdul Okonola who headed over the bar from close range after meeting a flick-on from a corner.

However, it was Arsenal who took the lead early on when Sagoe Jr cut in from the left and drilled a right-footed strike across goal and into the far corner.

Kyran Thompson was next to go close for the visitors at Staplewood, driving a low effort right across the face of goal with the help of a deflection.

Saints had two opportunities to level the game just after the half hour mark, with a neat move seeing Romeo Akachukwu force a save from Khari Ranson and Rory Whittaker then fire a powerful strike over.

In damp conditions, it had been a half that Saints had grown into but they had lacked that final action that was needed to find the all-important equaliser.

The hosts knew they needed a fast start to the second half and that is exactly what they got with an equaliser on 48 minutes.

Saints won a free kick just outside the Arsenal penalty area and Nick Oyekunle took full advantage to rifle home into the roof of the net after the ball had been rolled to him by Moses Sesay.

Nick Oyekunle continued his scoring form with Saints' equaliser. (Photos: Stuart Martin)

The home side could have gained the lead shortly after when Sesay himself took aim from distance and forced a strong save from Khari Ranson, who tipped over the crossbar.

With 15 minutes left, the game started to open up more and chances were created as both sides looked for a winner.

Osman Kamara forced Saints goalkeeper Hugo Fisher to scramble across his goal and save, before Baylee Dipepa could have forced a second goal for Saints at the other end but saw his shot well blocked by Arsenal at the back.

Rory Whittaker then went within inches of winning the game for Matt Etherington’s side when he showed superb technique to send a half-volley crashing onto the crossbar, with the ball bouncing down close to the goalline before Arsenal were able to clear.

The final opportunity of the contest saw Saints hit the woodwork again when Moses Sesay drove against the near post from a narrow angle.

Saints are next in action on Tuesday 25th November when they travel away to face Sutton United in the National League Cup with kick off at the VBS Community Stadium set for 7pm.

Saints: Fisher, Whittaker, Boot (Awe 68'), Dobson-Ventura, Okunola, Gathercole, O'Brien-Whitmarsh (Kakay 45'), Sesay, Akachukwu, Oyekunle (Sillah Dibaga 68'), Dipepa.

Subs not used: Moore, Daley.

Goals: Oyekunle (48')

Yellow Cards: Gathercole.

Arsenal: Ranson, Nichols, Washington (King 78'), Clarke, Lannin-Sweet, Ibrahim, Stevens (Kamara 60'), Copley, Thompson (Ferdinand 83'), Dudziak (Agustien 83'), Sagoe Jr.

Subs not used: Mitchell.

Goals: Sagoe Jr (9')

Yellow Cards: Copley, Washington, Clarke, Nichols.