Southampton's Under-21s got their Premier League 2 campaign off to the perfect start with a win over Newcastle United.

Tonda Eckert's side faced their second mammoth away journey in a week, after travelling south to face Truro City in the National League Cup for their first competitive outing of the 2025/26 campaign.

For their PL2 opener, it was a journey to the North East for the young Saints, who were looking to build on an impressive previous campaign where they reached the post-season playoff final.

It was Saints who started brightest at Whitley Park, as Nick Oyekunle tested Max Thompson with an early low effort.

The first goal of the game arrived in the 15th minute through Baylee Dipepa, who rifled an angled shot into the top corner.

Saints’ lead was short-lived though, as Newcastle responded almost instantly when Sean Neave levelled proceedings from inside the area.

Both sides had chances to add a second as the half wore on, but the scores stayed level at the break.

In the second half, Newcastle came back out of the blocks quicker but Saints weathered the storm and were able to restore their lead before the hour mark.

The lively Oyekunle picked out Romeo Akachukwu, who finished confidently from the centre of the box into the top right corner.

Oyekunle almost extended the lead with a goal of his own late on that was saved, and Sufianu Sillah Dibaga was also denied deep into stoppage time.

In the 11th minute of time added on, the hosts spurned a chance to equalise again as Travis Hernes fired over as Saints saw out the game and took the points on the opening day.

Newcastle: Thompson, Ashby, Hall, Murphy, Heffernan (c), Munda, Sanusi, Hernes, Neave, Alfie Harrison (Bailey 77'), Seung-Soo (Fitzgerald 70').

Subs: Adam Harrison, McArthur, Brayson.

Goals: Neave (17').

Saints: Jeffries, Tabares, Moore, Dobson-Ventura, Fry (Okunola 76'), Dibaga, Bragg (c), Sesay (Williams 61'), Akachukwu, Oyekunle (Daley 90+6'), Dipepa (Kakay 76').

Subs: Shombe.

Goals: Dipepa (15'), Akachukwu (57').