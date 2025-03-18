U21 Report: Middlesbrough 1-0 Saints

Southampton Under-21s’ impressive unbeaten form came to an end as they were beaten by Middlesbrough in Premier League 2.

Saints' youngsters came into the contest on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, as well as a seven-game league unbeaten streak.

However, that came to an end thanks to a solitary goal from Boro's Pharrell Willis at the Riverside Stadium.

There were a couple of changes to Calum McFarlane's side, as 16-year-old goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson made his debut with the Under-21s.

Centre-back Tommy Dobson-Ventura also earned a call-up from the Under-18s, whilst first team full-back Juan Larios continued his managed return with a third consecutive start.

Abbotson was called into early action on his debut with a reaction save, when a shot from Willis deflected off Joachim Kayi Sanda at the near post.

Moments later Boro went close again when a clever free-kick routine resulted in a ball over the top to Finch who fired wide at close range

Saints had successive chances from corners as Jay Robinson's wicked inswinging delivery was headed off the line.

The second Robinson corner was headed back by Kayi Sanda to Lewis Payne who scored from close range, only for the goal to be disallowed as the initial ball drifted out of play.

Boro took the lead before the break though, as they capitalised on a pass out from the back with a square ball across goal that gave Willis a simple finish.

In the second half, Saints saw a penalty appeal waved away before Robinson went close himself with a trademark mazy dribble and shot that was saved.

As full time approached, substitute Victor Udoh curled a shot over from the edge of the area but Saints were no closer to finding a dramatic late equaliser.

The result puts and end to the impressive unbeaten streak as Saints sit in eighth place in the Premier League 2 table, all-but-safe in the post season play-off places with two games of the regular campaign to go.

Middlesbrough: Connor, Dede (Patterson-Powell 46), Samuels, Woolston, McCormick (c), Johnson, Willis (Sykes 77), McCabe, Finch (Nkrumah 73), Stott, Acheampong.

Subs not used: Lennon, Fisher.

Goals: Willis 38.

Booked: McCormick 40, Nkrumah 90+5, Woolston 90+6.

Southampton: Abbotson, Payne, Dobson-Ventura, Moore, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Robinson, Akachukwu, Dipepa (Ehibhatiomhan 62), Furkan Malak (Udoh 66), Larios (Sesay 66).

Subs not used: Shombe, Davis.

Booked: Moore 12.

Attendance: 169.