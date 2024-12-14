U21 Report: Man United 5-1 Saints

Southampton Under-21s fell to a 5-1 defeat at Manchester United in Premier League 2 on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Tyler Fletcher and Dan Gore put United 2-0 ahead at half time, and their lead was extended further by Jack Moorhouse and Ethan Wheatley early in the second half.

Saints got themselves on the scoresheet when Baylee Dipepa netted with a header just after the hour mark, but United confirmed their win in stoppage time when Jack Moorhouse added his second of the game.

The first chance of the contest went United’s way when striker Ethan Wheatley was played in behind the Saints defence and looked to dink over Saints goalkeeper Adli Mohamed, but his effort was easily saved.

Another opportunity for the hosts came when a ball into the box was cleared as far as Fletcher and his long-range shot was deflected wide by a Saints block.

The early pressure from United did see them take the lead on 15 minutes though as Fletcher tried his luck from range again and saw his shot into the ground loop into the net.

A big chance for 2-0 arrived shortly after when a penalty was awarded, but Wheatley’s spot-kick was excellently saved by Mohamed, who diverted the bar all over the bar.

Saints looked to respond quickly and their first opportunity saw Noel Buck send a flicked header narrowly wide after meeting Jay Robinson’s smart cross towards the penalty spot.

However, United did double their lead on 32 minutes when Gore seized on a loose ball outside the Saints penalty area and fired a low left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Shortly before the end of the first half, Saints did go close to finding a way back into the contest when a superb pass from Cameron Bragg found the run of Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, but the midfielder's header flew over.

Saints needed a positive start to the second half having gone into half time two goals a down and they almost halved the deficit shortly after the restart when Romeo Akachukwu saw a shot saved by United’s Dermot Mee and O’Brien-Whitmarsh drove the rebound over.

Despite this, a United breakaway gave them a third goal of the afternoon when Moorhouse sped through on goal and slotted home.

It was then 4-0 when Wheatley curled neatly into the far corner as the ball fell to him just inside the Saints penalty area.

Saints did find a response five minutes later when Brandon Charles’ free-kick delivery was powerfully headed home by Dipepa, who nodded the ball down into the net.

Simon Rusk’s visitors enjoyed a good spell towards the end of the game and could have scored again when Bragg tested Mee with a low strike across goal, but it was United who took the three points on offer after confirming their win late on when Moorhouse netted his second.

Saints are back in action again on Thursday 19th December when they take on Sporting in the Premier League International Cup, with kick-off at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium set for 7pm.

Manchester United: Mee, Ogunneye (Kamason 72), Murray, Kingdon, Jackson, Gore (c), Sharpe (Ennis 62), Fletcher (McAllister 62), Wheatley (Biancheri 72), Moorhouse, Missin.

Subs not used: Rowe.

Goals: Fletcher (15'), Gore (32'), Moorhouse (53', 90+2'), Wheatley (57').

Booked: Gore, Wheatley, Sharpe, Fletcher, Ennis.

Southampton: Mohamed, Abu, Buck, Moore, Boot (Fry 54), Bragg, Robinson, (Merry 83), O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Dipepa (Macleod 83), Akachukwu (Ehibatiomhan 63), Charles (Armitage 63).

Goals: Dipepa (62').

Booked: Moore.