Southampton Under-21s fell to their first Premier League 2 defeat of the season after a 3-1 loss away at Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester held a two-goal lead at half-time after goals from Logan Briggs and Olabade Aluko.

A good start to the second half from Saints could have seen them respond in a game of few clear opportunities for them, but home striker Chris Popov rounded of his side’s win in the 68th minute.

The visitors found a late consolation when Moses Sesay tucked home deep into stoppage time.

The first chance of the game came for Leicester in the sixth minute when a low cutback found Louis Page and he struck the post with a left-footed effort.

The hosts were looking lively in the opening stages and captain Aluko was next to go close when he worked space for a shot across goal that skipped narrowly wide.

Pressure soon told when The Foxes took the lead on 18 minutes – a clever move ending with Briggs squeezing a shot inside the near post.

Having gone close earlier in the contest, Aluko then doubled the lead just four minutes later when he drove towards the box and fired home low into the bottom left corner.

The first Saints attempt on goal came from Baylee Dipepa just after the half-hour mark when he snapped a shot goalwards when the loose ball fell to him in Leicester’s area but saw a home body make a good block.

A good start to the second half saw most of the play in Leicester’s half as Saints looked to make an early impression and get back into the game.

Despite a good spell for Tonda Eckert’s side, they were continuing to struggle to create on a day where the final pass and shot seemed to be lacking from their play.

Leicester’s first meaningful attack of the second period then made sure of their win as striker Popov controlled and dispatched a low effort with his left foot.

Saints continued to try and find something in the latter stages but Leicester stood firm until deep into stoppage time when Sesay pushed into the Leicester area and finished neatly inside the near post.

Saints are next in action on Wednesday 29th October when they host Real Madrid in the Premier League International Cup, with kick-off at St Mary’s Stadium set for 7pm.

Leicester: Bausor, Aluko (c), Ali, Gray, Amartey, Cover, Evans, Page, Popov (Richards 69'), Ananaye (Motsi 83').

Subs: Khela, Donohue, Golding.

Subs: Dewhurst, Sell, Holley.

Goals: Briggs (18'), Aluko (22'), Popov (68').

Yellow cards: Aluko, Cover, Ali, Briggs.

Saints: Moody, Fry (Reeves 80'), Dobson-Ventura (c), Sesay, Dipepa (Valance 68'), Akachukwu, Boot (Okunola 57'), Williams, Merry, Whittaker, Kakay (Gathercole 46').

Subs: Fisher.

Goals: Sesay (90+6').

Yellow cards: Okunola, Vallance.