Southampton Under-21s battled back superbly after half time to secure a 2-2 draw away at Ipswich Town on Friday evening.

Ipswich raced into a two-goal lead after just nine minutes through goals from Steven TurnerJamie Mauge.

However, a rejuvenated Saints emerged for the second half and fought back as strikes from Sam Tabares and Sufianu Dibaga earned them a point in a game that also saw Steven Turner and Jayden Moore sent off.

Ipswich took the lead in the fourth minute when the first attack of the game saw midfielder Steven Turner curl home from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts doubled their lead soon with nine minutes on the clock when striker Jamie Mauge followed up on a loose ball in the Saints box and finished smartly.

Trying to recover from a testing opening, Saints had to wait until the 20th minute for their first opportunity of the evening when a free kick delivery met the unmarked Max Fry and the defender headed over.

A good spell of possession followed for Saints as they settled into the contest, although it was proving difficult to break through the Ipswich defence.

Tonda Eckert’s side had to deal with more Ipswich pressure during the latter stages of the first half as the hosts went close to adding to their lead, but efforts from Leon Ayinde and Tudor Mendel were well blocked.

The first real chance of the second half came for Saints as they looked to get back on level terms.

Their best move of the game to that point saw positive passes through midfield set up Nick Oyekunle but he saw his left-footed shot well saved as his shooting angle was closed down by an Ipswich body.

The renewed energy from the visitors to the JobServe Community Stadium did see them half the deficit with 67 minutes played though.

Sam Tabares had got beyond the Ipswich backline on several occasions and did so again on the right before carrying the ball into the Ipswich area and firing home low inside the near post.

The second period was all Saints and they were given another boost in the game when Ipswich’s Steven Turner was sent off for two bookable offences.

This was something that they took full advantage of when they equalised through Sufianu Dibaga – the winger getting beyond his man on the left before finishing calmly inside the near post.

Thanks to what had been a great response after the interval, Saints had the chance to win the three points on offer and Baylee Dipepa fired over when the ball was cut back to him inside the area.

A late scramble in the Ipswich box could have also seen the visitors win it as Saints players also appealed for a penalty after a blocked shot, but Tonda Eckert’s side had to settle for a share of the spoils whilst also having Jayden Moore sent off late on.

Saints are next in action in Premier League 2 on Friday 19th September when they host Burnley, with kick off at St Mary’s Stadium set for 7pm.

Ipswich Town: Gray, Babb, Boswell, Mthunzi, Shabazz-Edwards, Turner, Mendel, Carr, Mauge (Morgan 61), Taylor, Ayinde (Onuchukwu 71)

Subs not used: Barrett, Elliott, James.

Goals: Turner (4'), Mauge (9')

Booked: Shabazz-Edwards, Turner, Taylor



Red card: Turner



Saints: Jeffries, Fry, Moore, Dobson-Ventura, Sesay (Williams 66), Dipepa, Akachukwu, Oyekunle, Tabares, Dibaga, Bragg (c)

Subs not used: Okonola, Shombe, Whittaker, Kakay.

Goals: Tabares (67'), Dibaga (75')

Booked: Jones.