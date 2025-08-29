Published:
Saints Play

How to watch Watford vs Saints

Written by
SFC Media
The away end will be sold out yet again, but you can watch our match against Watford this weekend on Saints Play anywhere in the world outside of the UK.

Saints supporters who don't live in the United Kingdom can watch Saints this weekend on Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

Buy a Seasonal Video Pass

Live audio of every home, away and cup match is available for £50, with a recurring Monthly Audio Pass available for just £5.

Seasonal Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

