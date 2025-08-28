Portsmouth (H) Ticket Exchange and ticket transfer update

As we have now reached a sell out for the south coast derby on Sunday 14th September. We can now bring you an update regarding transferring tickets and the Ticket Exchange.

Ticket Transfers

Due to the nature of this match, the club shall oversee and manage the transfer of tickets on this match and shall restrict the movement of tickets. Fans that have a ticket for this match and are looking to transfer it will only be able to do so to another supporter who is eligible via the current sales criteria - having a valid supporter number and purchase history of buying a match to a competitive Southampton FC match between 2020/21 and the 2024/25 season.

In order to action, the supporter transferring the ticket must email the Ticket Office directly with the full details of their seat and those of an eligible supporter. This email must be sent from the email address registered to the original ticket in question.

The email for the ticket office is: [email protected]

On your email you will need to include:

Your name

Your email address

Your supporter number

The number of tickets you'd like to transfer

The recipient(s) name

The recipient(s) email address

The recipient(s) supporter number

The recipient(s) block, row and seat number

Any ticket transfer requests from the intended recipient, as opposed to the current ticket owner will not be actioned.

This deadline for this will be midnight on Wednesday 10th September with no further completions being accepted after this date.

All information must be filled out correctly. Please note: The ticket office will not be following up on incorrect emails, so please ensure all information is correct.

The intended recipient must still meet the eligibility criteria. If this is not the case, the transfer will not occur.

Tickets can only be transferred once.

You cannot forward to a supporter who already holds a valid ticket for this match.

Should they meet the eligible criteria, the supporter will receive the ticket in their Saints tickets App no later than Friday 12th September.

Ticket Exchange

With the match having sold out, the ticket exchange will be activated within the next 24 hours. This allows supporters who cannot attend the match the ability to list their seat for purchase. The current sales criteria for those looking to purchase - being that a supporter must have booked a ticket for one competitive match between 2020/21 and 2024/25, - remains in place and will continue until the match with no further changes . Tickets are restricted to one purchaser per supporter number.

Please note that the club will be carrying out random checks on the day at turnstiles to ensure tickets and ID match the ticket holder. If this is not the case, you will not be permitted entry.