Portsmouth (H) ticket and travel update

As we approach the south coast derby on Sunday 14th September, we can now share further information to eligible supporters and provide an update on matchday travel plans.

Ticket Update

With an extremely limited number of tickets remaining for our match against Portsmouth, we have now amended the qualifying criteria. Supporters must have purchased at least one competitive match with us between the 2020/21 and 2024/25 season to be eligible. Supporters who have just purchased a match this season do not qualify. Tickets are one per supporter number and the supporter being assigned the ticket must be the supporter attending the match.

It is important to note the criteria will not change again and will remain in place once Ticket Exchange is activated after the remaining tickets are sold.

Tickets for this fixture will appear in the Saints Tickets app early next week. Further information on the restricted Ticket Exchange and ticket transfers will follow shortly.

There is extremely limited availability across some areas of the stadium with remaining seats being available in the Chapel and Kingsland stands.

Buy Tickets

There is also limited availability across our Hospitality lounges, with several having sold out. If you would like to register your interest to enquire, please fill out the form below for the latest availability.

Portsmouth Hospitality

It is also important to note:

If you purchase multiple tickets, all attendees must meet the criteria

Anyone found selling on any tickets will face a stadium ban and action taken against them

The club will be making random checks on the day at turnstiles to ensure tickets and ID match the ticket holder

Travel Update

It has been confirmed that away supporters attending both matches this season will be required to travel on club-managed coaches and will be taken directly to the stadium. Therefore, in line with these plans and to help everyone’s matchday experience, there will be closures to surrounding roads which fans may usually use to access the stadium.

Chapel Road, Melbourne Street and adjoining roads are CLOSED between 8am and 3pm (As shown in red on the map). There will be no access for pedestrians or vehicles (except residents). Normal matchday restrictions apply to Marine Parade and Britannia Road, this means there will be no vehicular access (except shuttle buses) and no parking.

Alternative routes are available to pedestrians via St Mary Street, Northam Road, Marsh Lane, Marine Parade and Britannia Road. The Northam footbridge will still be in use, although the cycle lane which adjoins it is closed, fans will still be able to access the stadium, Fan Zones and the home turnstiles on foot. This is all shown in green on the map.

Full restrictions and access can be found here .

Southampton Central Closure