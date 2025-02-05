Southampton Under-21s suffered their first Premier League Cup defeat against Fleetwood Town, but still advanced from the group stages.

Saints came into the game unbeaten in the competition's group stages so far, with their place in the knockout round confirmed as one of the top two sides.

However, the final standings in the group were still to be decided as Matt Etherington's side made the long journey to the North West.

With several players back at St Mary's Stadium in FA Youth Cup action for the Under-18s, Saints made a handful of changes with Will Merry and Ben Reeves back in the squad.

There were also starts for Sam Tabares, Princewill Ehibhatiomhan and Rory MacLeod at Hurst Cross.

It was a tight first half, as neither side could find a breakthrough despite sporadic chances at both ends.

However, it was the hosts who found the breakthrough in the second half when Kayden Hughes struck shortly before the hour mark.

Saints rallied to try and find an equaliser but were dealt a further blow in the 72nd minute, when Liam Roberts added a second goal for Fleetwood.

Those two goals proved to be the difference, and set Saints' goal difference back enough to drop to second in Group C.

The youngsters will still advance to the knockout stages as the second place side though, as attention returns to Premier League 2 action on Friday

Fleetwood: Donaghy, Cirino, Hughes, Smith, Oliver, Mansfield, Cross-Adair, Francis, Lane, Trialist A, Roberts.

Subs: Belliza, McLean, Thompson, Taylor, Trialist B.

Goals: Hughes 54, Roberts 72.

Saints: Mohamed, Abu, Reeves (Prescott 83), Moore, Tabares, Bragg, Merry, Charles, Ehibhatiomhan, MacLeod, Myers (Sheaf 83).

Subs not used: N/A.

Yellow Cards: Merry.