U21 Report: Everton 1-2 Saints

Southampton Under-21s made it five games unbeaten in Premier League 2 with a 2-1 win over Everton on Friday afternoon.

In a competitive affair at Finch Farm, Saints took the lead in the 39th minute when Baylee Dipepa finished a low cross from Derrick Abu.

Everton hit back shortly before half time when Braiden Graham scored, but Saints controlled much of the second half and secured their win through Jay Robinson’s goal in the 70th minute.

Recent arrival Victor Udoh made his second Under-21s appearance as he got an hour under his belt, with fellow deadline day arrival İzzet Furkan Malak making his debut off the bench.

The victory sees Saints move into fifth in the league table ahead of other fixtures to be played this weekend as their impressive form continues.

The first shot of the game came from Everton’s Graham, who saw his deflected effort gathered easily by Saints goalkeeper Josh McNamara.

The hosts tested McNamara again on the 15-minute mark when Owen Barker worked space for a shot and fired goalwards, but the Saints' shot-stopper was well placed once again to make the save.

Despite Saints enjoying some good spells in possession, Everton were creating the only openings early on and first half substitute Francis Gomez almost stabbed home inside the near post when he met a cutback from six-yards out.

After getting themselves into the game with two half chances from Abu and Sam Tabares, Saints eventually took the lead against the run of play.

Abu’s low cross found Dipepa in the box, who calmly took the ball around home goalkeeper Fraser Barnsley before poking into the empty net.

Jay Robinson was an influential figure again for Saints. (Photos: Emma Simpson/Everton)

It was nearly two when Robinson shifted the ball from underneath his feet and forced a good parry from Barnsley, but Saints were pegged back before the break when Graham bundled home an equaliser from close range.

Saints started the second half brightly however and saw Jay Robinson go close twice more, once from a curling strike that flew over and then from a low free kick that was pushed wide.

Having withstood pressure from Everton, who were looking to go ahead in the game for the first time, Saints regained the lead in the 72nd minute as the lively Robinson found the net.

Moses Sesay found his way into the box from the left and cut the ball back for Robinson to fire in first time inside the near post.

Saints had to battle hard for their win late on, but their three points were secured by an important McNamara save to keep out a free-kick with the last action of the game.

Saints are back in action again on Friday 21st February when they host Sunderland in Premier League 2, with kick off at Staplewood set for 7pm.

Everton: Barnsley, Samuels-Smith, Thomas, Tamen (Finney 82), Welch, Patterson, Barker, Bates, Benjamin, Graham (Clarke 72), Boakye (Gomez 25).

Subs not used: Leban.

Goals: Graham 45+2.

Southampton: McNamara, Abu, Fry, Payne, Tabares, Bragg, Robinson, Akachukwu, Dipepa (Ehibhatiomhan 72), Udoh (Merry 60), Sesay (Furkan Malak 90).

Subs not used: Shombe.

Goals: Dipepa (39'), Robinson (70').

Booked: Dipepa, Tabares.