Southampton Under-21s confirmed their place in the Premier League 2 play-off final with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Dom Ballard gave Saints a first half lead after a confident display in the opening 45, but Palace hit back after the break and equalised through Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

With the scores level at full time, Saints then won the game in extra-time as a superb strike from Derrick Abu saw them claim a deserved win.

The visitors had the first clear chance of the game in the eighth minute when Cameron Bragg’s outswinging corner delivery found the head of Jayden Moore, but the centre-back could only direct his firm header over the crossbar.

Early pressure from Calum McFarlane’s side was causing the hosts to sit back at Selhurst Park and a second opening almost saw the deadlock broken when Jay Robinson was played in down the left and forced a good save from Palace goalkeeper Louie Moulden.

Palace went even closer just minutes later though when Hindolo Mustapha drove towards the edge of the Saints box and rattled the bar with a left-footed effort.

The first half saw Saints looking more confident in their play overall, with some glimpses of quality and the visitors enjoying more in terms of possession and dangerous attacks.

A positive start was to be rewarded though when Saints took the lead in the 32nd minute.

Dom Ballard scored his fourth goal in two games in PL2. Photo: Craig Hobbs

Abu kept pressure on Palace at the back and dispossessed Luke Browne in the penalty area before making a smart choice to square to waiting teammate Ballard, who had the simple task of placing home into an empty net with Moulden already committed.

Saints held their advantage until half time and it was a deserved one based on how the game had played out up to the interval.

Palace came out in the second period looking determined to get back on level terms early though and they did just that on 53 minutes.

A short corner saw the ball played to Franco Umeh and the winger’s cross flicked off a Saints body before nestling into the far corner of the net via the head of striker Ola-Adebomi.

Saints began to settle back into their rhythm though and Robinson had their first attempt on target of the second half when he snapped an effort off from just outside the area, but Moulden safely gathered.

Abu was next to try his luck with a powerful strike as he cut in from the right onto his left foot, but Moulden was again equal to it and tipped wide.

The Palace keeper was excelling himself and he made another important stop when, after seeing a low Will Merry ball deflect and hit the post, Robinson sent in a stinging half volley that Moulden got behind well and parried out.

With the game tensely poised towards the latter stages, Saints could have won it in stoppage time when Ballard found a way in down the left and chopped back past his marker to shoot, but he could not direct his strike towards either corner.

It remained 1-1 up until the final whistle, meaning both sides would head to extra-time to decide who would be going through to face Manchester City in the final.

Jay Robinson in action at Selhurst Park. Photo: Craig Hobbs

The first opportunity of the extra period went the way of Saints as substitute Prince Ehibhatiomhan found space to poke a shot towards the far corner, but the ball flew the wrong side of the post.

Once again though, the strong start produced a goal for McFarlane’s side, and it was a spectacular one from Abu.

The wing-back received the ball on the edge of the Palace area and unleashed the perfect strike that saw the ball fly into the top corner, giving keeper Moulden no chance to stop it.

Ehibhationham almost made it 3-1 as the second period of extra time got under way – sending a left-footed strike that looked destined to hit the net high, but it was yet another impressive save that denied Saints once again.

Ballard also had two chances to wrap up the game when his shot on the turn flew narrowly wide before his low effort struck the post from inside the box, but Saints managed the game well and saw out their win.

Saints now face Manchester City in the play-off final, with details of that game still to be confirmed.

Crystal Palace: Moulden, Kporha, Jemide (Drakes-Thomas 105'), King (Williams 105'), Browne, Finbarr Gibbard (Reid 73'), Cardines, Rodney, Ola-Adebomi, Mustapha, Umeh (Marsh 78').

Subs not used: Grante.

Goals: Ola-Adebomi 51'.

Yellow cards: Mustapha.

Saints: McNamara, Abu, Moore, Payne, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Robinson, Akachukwu (O'Brien-Whitmarsh 66'), Ballard, Sesay (Merry 66' (Ehibhatiomhan 90+1')), Larios.

Subs not used: Abbotson, Dobson-Ventura.

Goals: Ballard 32', Abu 97'.

Yellow cards: Kayi Sanda, Moore, Robinson, Abu.