Southampton’s Under-21s will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the Premier League 2 play-offs.

THE MATCH

Crystal Palace vs Saints

Premier League 2 play-off semi-final

Selhurst Park

Monday 12th May, 7pm BST

After beating Leicester in a thrilling round of 16 tie, Saints' youngsters then dispatched second place finishers Fulham 5-2 in the quarter-final stage.

Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick on his return from loan, with further goals from Joachim Kayi Sanda and Princewill Ehibhatiomhan that booked the place in the final four of the play-offs.

Calum McFarlane's side will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, who finished 6th in the regular season and advanced to the semi-final with a dominant 6-0 win over Chelsea.

Palace ended the regular season in strong form, and have now suffered just one defeat in their last 10 matches including their play-off victories. However, Saints have lost just once in their last 12 PL2 outings.

Dom Ballard returned to the side in style. (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the final four clash, Under-21s Head Coach Calum McFarlane admitted "it's always difficult in knockout football," as he prepares his side for a place in the final.

"You're one mistake from your season so there's a bit of tension with that, but when you go and perform like that [against Fulham] we have to take confidence from that.

"We've got Crystal Palace now at Selhurst Park in the semi-final, and we want to get to that final."

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Monday's game are available from Crystal Palace's website, priced at just £5 for Adults, and £1 for Concessions - travelling Saints supporters will be placed in a designated away section at Selhurst Park.

MATCH INFORMATION

There will be live updates of the game on the club's X account, whilst the hosts have confirmed that they are live streaming the match on their Palace TV+ service.

A full match report and highlights will follow on our website after the game.