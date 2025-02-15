Southampton Under-18s fell to a 5-2 defeat against Arsenal in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Saints made a good start to the game and took the lead through Korban McMullan, but a hat-trick from Dan Casey put the visitors in charge at Staplewood.

The scoring continued late on when Arsenal’s lead was extended by Louis Zecevic-John, before Saints captain Tommy Dobson-Ventura and Guners substitute Alex Marciniak also found the net in the latter stages.

The first shot of the game came from Saints wide man Tino Goremusandu when he cut inside from the right and sent a left-footed shot into the arms of goalkeeper Jack Talbot.

Having controlled much of the early possession, it wasn’t long before the hosts managed to take the lead – McMullan joined an attack from midfield in the 16th minute and finished smartly as he entered the box.

The pressure continued and it was almost 2-0 after 20 minutes when Harry Gathercole took aim from outside the penalty area and saw his effort whistle wide.

However, Arsenal managed to find an equaliser against the run of the play when a break involving Zecevic-John and Dan Casey saw the latter finish a low ball across goal.

After a competitive first half, both teams knew that the next goal would be crucial.

Saints made a good start to the second period and almost scored when James Martin’s shot was parried out, but no onrushing bodies could convert and Arsenal cleared their lines.

It was the visitors who pushed ahead in the game on 54 minutes when Casey doubled his tally for the afternoon by sweeping home a cutback to the edge of the area and leaving Saints goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson with no chance of a save.

The response from Saints was a good one as they attempted to draw back level again. A spell of controlled, neat possession ended with a shot from Aston Daley that rose over the crossbar.

Unfortunately for Andrew Surman’s side, two quick goals from Arsenal extended their lead as Casey completed his hat-trick and Zecevic- John added his name to the scoresheet three minutes later.

Saints kept pushing until the end and were rewarded when Dobson-Ventura powered home a header from a late set-piece to reduce the deficit, but a fifth Arsenal goal in stoppage time from Alex Marciniak confirmed the three points for Arsenal.

Saints are back in action on Saturday 22nd February when they take on Norwich in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at Staplewood set for 12pm.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriye, Dobson-Ventura (c), Okonola-Matthews, Sheaf (Trialist 73'), Martin (Harrington 63'), Goremusandu, McMullan, Newman (Daley 46'), Gathercole, Dibaga.

Subs not used: Daley,Upstell, Emsden-James.

Goals: McMullan (16'), Dobson-Ventura (87').

Arsenal: Talbot, Murisa, Ogunnaike, Chapman, Ibrahim, Zecevic-John, Copley (c), Oyetunde (Onyekachukwu 56'), Casey (Hashi 82'), Bailey-Joseph (Marciniak 82').

Subs not used: Tomlin, Stachow.

Goals: Casey (27', 54', 72'), Zecevic-John (75'), Marciniak (90+4').

Yellow cards: Casey, Talbot.