The EFL and Sky Sports have confirmed the live television selections for the Championship through to the end of September – with Saints’ visit to Ipswich and the south coast derby at home to Portsmouth both moving to a Sunday lunchtime.

Will Still’s side will now travel to Portman Road for a midday kick-off on Sunday 17th August, in what will be their first away league game of the campaign.

The home fixture against Portsmouth has also been chosen for live coverage, with the match now taking place on Sunday 14th September, again with a midday kick-off.

Saints’ other televised game during the opening two months of the season is the visit of Wrexham to St Mary’s on the opening day of the season, as previously confirmed.

Please also note that the reverse fixture for the south coast derby is set to change to Sunday 25th January, with a midday kick-off, although this could change if the game chosen for live television broadcast.

