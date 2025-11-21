Trollope departs for Wolves

We can confirm that First Team Assistant Manager Paul Trollope has today left the club to join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Trollope will link up with new Wolves boss Rob Edwards, with whom he worked at Luton Town between 2022 and 2025.

Whilst Tonda Eckert continues as Interim First Team Manager he will be assisted by coaches Jeremy Newton, Ben Reeves, Ryan Flood and analyst Albert Jones.

Adam Lallana will take up the position of Interim Under-21s Head Coach, assisted by Matthew Etherington.

