Oriol Romeu is still "a couple of weeks" away from making his Saints return, interim manager Tonda Eckert has confirmed.

The 34-year-old rejoined the club at the start of November and has been on a separate training plan to the squad, with Saints' interim boss updating on the midfielder's availability.

"Oriol is going to take a little bit longer still. He's very much looking forward to getting involved in team training and will have his first session today, a light session, but we’ll need to be patient with him as it’s going to take a couple of weeks."

Back where he belongs 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9Y5Z1voDXV — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 8, 2025

With Saints returning to Championship action at Charlton on Saturday, they will do so without the services of Mads Roerslev, who is struggling with a knee injury picked up last time out against Sheffield Wednesday.

Eckert also provided an update on the rest of his squad ahead of the trip to the capital.

"Mads from the last game got a knock on the knee and got subbed off and he is not 100% yet, so is going to take a little bit longer. Ryan Fraser is fit for selection and Elias [Jelert] is going to take a little bit longer. Flynn [Downes] will be travelling with us tomorrow so is fine, so that’s good news."

Elsewhere, full-back Welington is available having served a three-match suspension following a red card at Blackburn last month.

A limited number of Men's Half Season Tickets are now available. Don't miss a minute of the action across the second half of the season, beginning with the visit of Hull City to St Mary's in January, with prices starting from around £21 per match.

Half Season Tickets