Coventry City (H) on sale to all fans

All fans are now able to purchase their tickets as Coventry come to visit St Mary's on Saturday 20th December at 12.30pm.

Tickets start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Bring your group together this winter at St Mary’s! Whether it’s a work night out, a family catch-up, or fun with friends, we’ve got you covered. Book as a group of 15+ to save 10%, or 25+ to save 15% on any fixture.

Looking to upgrade? Explore our hospitality packages. From lively sports bars to elegant fine dining lounges, all offering great food, top service, and unbeatable comfort. Perfect for clients, colleagues, or loved ones.

For a friendly, relaxed vibe, visit The Dell; A welcoming space where Saints history meets modern comfort. Enjoy food, drinks, and good times.

Don't let your matchday end at the final whistle with LEVEL1. Our 12,000 square feet activity arena is packed with entertainment: mini golf, climbing, racing sims, AR darts, shuffleboard, pool, and more. Add it to your post-match routine and book today.

Cant wait that long to see Saints?

Join us for our next home game under the lights against Leicester City on Tuesday 25th November (8pm KO). Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Half Season Tickets now available

A limited number of general sale tickets are now available as Half Season Tickets. Secure your seat for the final 11 home matches of the season (beginning with Hull City on 17th January) and ensure you don't miss a minute of the action. By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis.

Adults: starting from £238 in our Corner areas or the equivalent of £21.64 per game.

Under 18s: starting from £133 in our Kids Zone and Flanks or the equivalent of £12.09 per game.

Under 14s: starting from £48 in our Kids Zone or the equivalent of £4.36 per game.

