TrainHGV become Regional Partner

We're delighted to announce that we're now working in partnership with nationwide HGV training and recruitment company, TrainHGV.

TrainHGV has become our newest Regional Partner, helping to support both fans and the wider community in gaining the skills, confidence, and qualifications needed to begin or advance a career in professional driving.

As part of the partnership, TrainHGV's brand will have a strong presence at St Mary's on matchdays. Look out for their support of one of our 2025/26 home matches as Match Sponsor as well.

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome TrainHGV to the club. Their dedication to providing accessible, high-quality training aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting our fans and the community both on and off the pitch. We look forward to building a successful partnership together.”

Joe McGuinness, Managing Director of TrainHGV, said: "We are extremely proud to become Regional Partner of Southampton FC; this is an exciting opportunity to grow our brand! To now see my business working alongside the club I have supported all my life is a dream come true.

"Just as Southampton are committed to developing talent on the pitch, we are dedicated to supporting the next generation of professional drivers on the road, through high-quality driver training and career focused recruitment support. We hope to see another exciting championship season, come on you saints!"

Find out more about TrainHGV on their website: https://trainhgv.co.uk/