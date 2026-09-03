Tonda Eckert sees how Saints Foundation is supporting young people across Southampton

Southampton FC Men's First Team Head Coach Tonda Eckert recently visited a Premier League Kicks session at Goals, Millbrook, to see first-hand the impact the charity continues to have on young people across Southampton.

Delivered by Saints Foundation, Premier League Kicks uses football as a tool to create a safe space where young people can build confidence, develop positive relationships and access opportunities that help them reach their potential. The project is more than football, creating an inclusive, encouraging and purposeful environment where young people can connect with others, feel supported and thrive.

During the visit, Eckert spent time meeting participants and staff, learning more about the role Saints Foundation staff play in building a sense of community, camaraderie and togetherness among young people across the city.

Premier League Kicks provides opportunities for young people to develop skills, build resilience and form positive connections with trusted adults and their peers. His visit comes at a time when investment in young people is firmly in the national spotlight, with the Government's Youth Matters strategy recognising the vital role that youth provision plays in creating safer, stronger and more connected communities.

Celebrating 25 years of supporting Southampton communities, Saints Foundation continues to use the power, heritage and reach of Southampton Football Club to bring people together, helping young people find comfort, confidence and a place where they can thrive.

Premier League Kicks is funded by the Premier League Foundation, the Ian and Maria Permain Trust and Southampton City Council’s Youth Fund.

If you know a young person who would benefit from joining a Premier League Kicks session, please see the timetable here