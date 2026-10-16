Southampton Football Club is proud to support the EFL's Together Against Racism campaign.

The campaign brings together the EFL and all 72 clubs to challenge racism wherever it occurs and reinforce the message that it has no place in football, online or in our communities.

At Saints, we are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and able to enjoy football free from racism and other forms of discrimination.

Our matchday on Saturday against Bolton Wanderers at St Mary’s will be our dedicated matchday where we will show our support for the campaign and reinforce the message that racism has no place in football or society.

Southampton Football Club is committed to the work we undertake in anti-racism. Through the impactful work of Saints Foundation in the local community we continue to play our part in tackling racism and promoting inclusion across our club and city.

A key focus of this year's campaign is encouraging supporters to report racism as soon as it happens directly to clubs.

Reporting incidents in this way can make a significant difference. EFL data from last season shows that 63% of live racism incidents reported directly to clubs led to individuals being identified and action being taken and was over twice as likely to deliver an offender ID than a post-match report.

Last season, almost nine in every 10 successful identifications came from incidents reported directly to clubs on matchday. By reporting concerns immediately, supporters help clubs, stewards and authorities take quicker action, gather evidence and identify those responsible.

If you have a concern on a matchday please speak to the nearest steward, member of our staff, or police officer. You can also report any concerns by texting 07700 155584 with a full description of the incident, including the location (block, row and seat number), as soon as possible.