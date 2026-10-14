Lewis Dobbin was pleased to earn a "long overdue" away league win, as Southampton dug deep to beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

Back in the side from the start, Dobbin played 82 minutes of the hard-fought victory as Kuryu Matsuki's close-range finish shortly before the hour mark was the difference.

The win capped a positive return to action from the international break for Saints following the south coast derby triumph at St Mary's just three days earlier, as back-to-back clean sheets showed the growing resilience in Tonda Eckert's side.

"It's the first away win, I think it's long overdue." the striker said. "I'm happy we were able to dig in tonight, it was a big shift, it was a tough game.

"It's always tough coming to this place, they're an amazing team and we showed a different side, I think, of us tonight. You can't always have it nice and pretty, you've got to dig deep and have that real fight in you."

On the travelling support on a midweek trip to Norfolk, Dobbin added, "You look at the away end tonight and it speaks volumes of the club and the support we get on the road. It's a long way to come on a Wednesday night and they've filled it out so it's amazing and I'm glad we could give them the three points.

"When you hear them singing, when you're holding onto a lead, it gives you that extra bit of energy and it pushed us over the line tonight and I'm sure they'll keep doing that throughout the season.