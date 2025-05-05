Tickets still available for Under-21s PL2 play-off quarter-final

Southampton’s Under-21s host Fulham at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League 2 play-off quarter-finals.

Saints return to St Mary's for their third game in just over a week, when they host Fulham with a 7pm kick-off in the last eight of the PL2 play-offs

Calum McFarlane's side saw off Leicester in a dramatic round of 16 tie last Sunday, where their 3-0 lead was wiped out before sealing a 5-3 victory in extra-time.

They now face Fulham, who finished second in the table during the regular season, for a stern test to reach the semi-finals stage.

Supporters are encouraged to head to St Mary's for some Bank Holiday football with the next generation in action, as tickets are still available at just £5 for Adults, £3 for Over-65s, and Free for Under-18s.

Purchase your ticket here