Tickets on sale for Saints Women’s first St Mary’s fixture

Tickets are now on sale for Southampton FC Women’s first visit to St Mary’s Stadium of the 2026/27 season, with Saints set to welcome Nottingham Forest on Sunday 27th September.

Kick-off is at 2pm, as Saints make their return to St Mary's for one of the standout fixtures of the WSL2 campaign. This is one of three fixtures that will be played at St Mary's this season.

Tickets are available now with Adults for £10 and Juniors for £4. Bring your friends and family, raise your voice and play your part from the stands. Every supporter matters. Every voice counts.

Notts Forest Tickets

Season Tickets still available

Supporters can also follow Saints Women throughout the 2026/27 campaign with a Women’s Team Season Ticket bundle, giving you the chance to be there for all the key home fixtures.

There are two packages available, an 8-Match Silverlake Stadium Season Ticket, as well as a 3-Match St Mary’s Stadium Season Ticket, covering all three of Saints Women’s WSL2 fixtures at St Mary’s this season.

Under-18s Season Tickets are completely free, while adult supporters can secure their place across the campaign for just £60 at Silverlake and £25 for the three St Mary’s fixtures.

Supporters who purchase both Season Ticket packages can also claim an additional ticket for each of the three St Mary’s matches.

Buy Season Ticket